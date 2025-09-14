Role of OIC in confronting Israeli aggression: A test of Islamic world solidarity

AhlulBayt News Agency: Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, traveled to Doha to participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting—a summit that, through unity and cooperation among its members, could take serious and effective measures against the Israeli regime’s warmongering and destabilizing actions in the region.

On Sunday (14 September), the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran traveled to Doha, the capital of Qatar. Araghchi went to Doha to participate in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting. The emergency meeting of Islamic-Arab foreign ministers is being held at Qatar’s request to examine the issue of the Israeli regime’s military aggression in the country. This meeting serves as a prelude to the Islamic-Arab summit, which will take place tomorrow, Monday. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, will also participate in this summit.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Doha is being held at a time when violations of international law and incursions into other countries’ territories have become routine for the Zionists, and the international community must respond to this issue seriously.

As one of the largest international organizations in the Islamic world, the OIC possesses significant capacities to confront the Israeli regime’s warmongering. However, the effectiveness of these measures also depends on the political will of its member states and their practical coordination. The OIC has an ethical, political, and legal responsibility toward the security of its member countries.

The Israeli regime has a long history of violating human rights and international law, and the attack on Qatar is a continuation of these aggressive policies. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) can use diplomatic, legal, and media tools to condemn and halt these actions.

The OIC can also influence the effectiveness of the United Nations Security Council in adopting binding resolutions against the Israeli regime’s aggressions. Filing official complaints against the leaders of the illegitimate Israeli regime in international courts, such as the International Criminal Court (ICC), is another effective measure to pursue accountability for war crimes and human rights violations in Gaza.

Economic and trade measures by OIC member states against the Israeli regime could include boycotting products and companies linked to Israel, as well as cutting commercial and investment ties with institutions that support the occupiers.

Media and cultural actions by the OIC can also play an effective role in garnering global support for the Palestinian people and Gaza. This includes increasing media coverage of Israeli crimes in the media of Islamic countries. Conducting global awareness campaigns against the Israeli regime to expose its occupation policies and human rights violations would also be effective in shaping public opinion against the Zionists.

Public opinion across the Arab world is strongly outraged by the Israeli regime’s attack on Qatar, viewing it as a blatant violation of international law. This presents a valuable opportunity to mobilize the global community against Israeli aggression.

Developing an effective operational plan at the OIC Foreign Ministers’ meeting to respond to the Israeli regime’s occupation actions, with a coherent and goal-oriented structure, is feasible. This plan should be strong both politically and legally, while also capable of influencing public opinion and international institutions.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) possesses significant capacities to take practical measures against the Israeli regime’s policies. To make these actions more effective, political convergence, strategic consensus, and shared determination among its members are essential. With its diplomatic, economic, cultural, and grassroots capacities, the OIC can play a key role in supporting the Palestinian cause and confronting Israeli occupation—provided that political will and practical solidarity among members are strengthened.

The OIC can move beyond symbolic statements and engage in sustained, coordinated, and concrete actions, positioning itself as an effective actor in defending the rights of the Palestinian people and countering the Israeli regime’s aggressive policies.



