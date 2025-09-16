Iranian President, Iraq PM call for united Islamic front against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Iranian president and Iraqi prime minister have called for a unified stance among Islamic nations to take serious and practical measures to stop Israeli crimes.

President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on the sidelines of an emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday, which brings together leaders from the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to forge a collective response to a recent Israeli airstrike against the Qatari capital.

Pezeshkian said that the Israeli regime would not have the audacity to commit such crimes without the support of the United States and European countries. He stressed his long-held position on the need for greater unity.

“I have always declared, from the time of the election campaigns until today, that I seek to strengthen unity and cohesion in my country and among Islamic countries,” Pezeshkian said. “I believe achieving cohesion and unity among Islamic countries is the most effective way to confront the criminality of the Zionist regime.”

He argued that Israeli strikes, which targeted a venue for Palestinian Islamic resistance leaders as they were reviewing a US peace proposal, as evidence that Western claims about diplomacy and human rights were “a lie.”

In response, al-Sudani pointed to the attack as proof that Israel “scorns and tramples all international laws and frameworks.” He argued that this situation necessitates that Islamic countries coordinate more closely and employ all their tools for serious practical action to stop the offences.

“The first step must be to maintain the momentum created among Islamic countries following Israel’s attack on Qatar,” al-Sudani said. He called for turning this into an opportunity to form a common Arab-Islamic position and lay the groundwork for practical action and a serious coalition.

......................

End/ 257