Iran President Pezeshkian urges China to advance global governance vision

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has called on China to take more practical steps in implementing its global governance initiative, which aims to promote multilateralism and counter unilateral actions. He made the remarks during an interview with China Central Television (CCTV) while attending the 25th Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Beijing.

Pezeshkian praised Chinese President Xi Jinping’s vision for global governance, which promotes equal relations among nations regardless of their economic or political power.

He emphasized that Iran and China should actively pursue proposals related to global peace, security, development, and civilization, and turn these concepts into actionable policies.

The Iranian president said China, as the leader of this initiative, must create the conditions necessary to realize its ambitious goals.

He warned that failure to do so would allow the United States and the Israeli regime to continue their aggressive behavior in the region, including bombings and assassinations of political figures, civilians, and scientists.

Pezeshkian highlighted the ancient and enduring relationship between Iran and China, rooted in thousands of years of shared civilization.

He criticized the double standards in international politics, stating that the Zionist regime violates laws without consequence, while other nations are quickly condemned for similar actions.

He condemned the Israeli regime for denying basic necessities like water and food to civilians, accusing it of causing death through deprivation in full view of the world.

Pezeshkian rebuked countries that claim to uphold human rights at the United Nations for supporting Israel instead of preventing its crimes, calling such hypocrisy unacceptable.

He stressed that Xi Jinping’s governance proposal is based on legal principles that should be applied fairly and not selectively.

Addressing Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian stated that Iran has no issues with the Non-Proliferation Treaty or IAEA inspections.

However, he accused the IAEA of releasing misleading reports under pressure from European lobbies, resulting in unjust resolutions and damage to Iran’s reputation.

He emphasized that Iran has undergone the highest level of nuclear inspections globally, with full transparency and repeated access granted to IAEA inspectors.

Pezeshkian concluded that bombing facilities under IAEA supervision is a violation of international law and reiterated that Iran’s nuclear activities are peaceful and compliant with global standards.



/129