Iran President departs for UN General Assembly in New York

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has departed Tehran for New York to participate in the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

According to Mehdi Sanaei, Pezeshkian’s political advisor, the president is scheduled to deliver his speech at the UNGA on Wednesday morning local time. In addition, he will hold meetings with various heads of state, the UN Secretary-General, representatives of think tanks, and members of the Iranian diaspora in the United States.

According to Mehr, before departing, Pezeshkian met with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on Monday evening to brief him on the plans for his trip. During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei offered prayers, provided guidance, and wished the president success.

World leaders are gathering in New York to address the UN General Assembly during the annual General Debate, which will take place from September 23 to 29. This year’s theme, “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights,” commemorates the UN’s anniversary and emphasizes the need for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, solidarity, and cooperative action for the planet and its people.

..................

End/ 257