Iranian FM arrives in New York for UN General Assembly

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in New York on Monday at the head of a diplomatic delegation to attend the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Araghchi landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport, where he was received by Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir Saeid Iravani.

The foreign minister is accompanied by senior officials, including his deputies Majid Takht-Ravanchi and Kazem Gharibabadi, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, as well as three aides, among them Zahra Ershadi, special assistant and director general for the Americas.

During his stay, Araghchi will join President Masoud Pezeshkian at the General Assembly, attend related UN meetings, and outline Iran’s positions on key issues on the agenda.

He is also scheduled to hold bilateral and multilateral talks with counterparts from various countries on regional, international, and bilateral matters.

The 80th UN General Assembly session opens on Tuesday, bringing together leaders and representatives from all 193 UN member states.

The annual gathering, which runs until September 29, is one of the most significant forums for discussing pressing global challenges, from conflicts and security threats to climate change and sustainable development.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres has said that nearly 150 heads of state and government are expected to participate in this year’s assembly, alongside thousands of meetings between delegations on the sidelines of the event.

