Iran’s Deputy FM meets with OIC SG in Riyadh to discuss Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi met and held talks with Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Brahim Taha in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Gharibabadi met with OIC secretary general on the sidelines of the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC).

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on the latest developments in the Islamic world, atrocities of Israeli regime against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and areas of promoting cooperation between Iran and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Iran’s deputy foreign minister pointed to the crimes committed by Israeli regime against innocent Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and aggressions of this fake regime against other regional countries, emphasizing that occupying regime of Israel, with the support of the United States and based on miscalculations, launched a military attack against Iran, but was received with a strong response from Iran.

He seized this opportunity to express his thanks to the unflinching efforts of OIC secretary general and Islamic countries in condemning the aggression committed by the Israeli regime against Iran and also defending the ideals and causes of Palestine, adding that Zionist regime's aggression against Iran increased solidarity among Islamic countries, promoted the national unity among Iranians, and made clear to everyone that the Zionist regime is the main cause of insecurity in the region that has jeopardized international peace and security.

Gharibabadi pointed to the continued crimes of the Zionist regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, and called for monitoring and recording the crimes of this regime in order to bring the perpetrators of these horrific crimes to justice.

The OIC secretary general, for his part, pointed to the key role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and hailed Iran’s specific support for this organization, emphasizing that the organization is committed to supporting and defending the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hissein Brahim Taha called on the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued support for the missions, goals, and efforts of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

.....................

End/ 257