Iran Urges UN Action Against Israeli Aggression at UNAOC Forum

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs has identified the wars and aggressive actions of the Israeli regime and the United States as the foremost challenges confronting the world today.

Kazem Gharibabadi made these remarks while addressing the 11th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) in Riyadh on Sunday. The event gathered foreign ministers from various countries under the theme “Two Decades of Dialogue for Humanity – Advancing a New Era of Mutual Respect and Understanding in a Multipolar World.”

Calling for greater responsibility in safeguarding human rights and global peace, he stated, “Iran urges all nations and the United Nations to take decisive action against Israeli aggressions and the unwavering support the regime receives from the United States.”

Gharibabadi emphasized that lasting peace and security depend on the international community refraining from fueling wars and crises, instead prioritizing diplomacy and genuine dialogue rooted in mutual respect. He added, “The UNAOC must stand as a barrier against warmongering and domination.”

The senior diplomat also highlighted the significant role of Iranian civilization in enriching global culture and thought, stressing that the current critical circumstances demand placing the alliance of civilizations firmly on the global strategic agenda.

“This alliance can play an effective role in combating terrorism, ensuring sustainable peace and security, advancing social and economic justice, and fostering joint scientific projects,” Gharibabadi explained.

He further noted that Iran, as the initiator of the UN General Assembly’s declaration of 2001 as the “Year of Dialogue Among Civilizations,” and as a nation with a rich cultural heritage, stands fully prepared to cooperate with other countries in achieving global peace.

