Iranian Deputy FM: Aggression by US, Israel sestabilizes global order

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has criticized unilateral measures and acts of aggression by the United States and Israel, saying they undermine international law and contribute to global instability.

In a post on X late Saturday, Gharibabadi noted that he recently met with George Katrougalos, the UN independent expert on promoting a democratic and equitable international order, who is visiting Iran to participate in the conference International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Self-Defense.

According to IRNA, during their discussions, the two officials focused on the impact of unilateral and arbitrary actions, including acts of aggression and other violations allegedly carried out by the U.S. and Israel. Gharibabadi argued that such measures erode the foundations of international law and destabilize the global system, diverting the world from principles of justice, equality, and peace.

He also highlighted the importance of Katrougalos’s role, emphasizing that the expert’s extensive diplomatic and academic experience equips him to make a significant contribution to reinforcing international law.

...................

End/ 257