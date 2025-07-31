Iran preparing international legal case over Israeli attacks: Deputy foreign minister

Iran has nearly completed documentation for filing an international legal case over Israeli attacks during a 12-day imposed war in June, a senior Foreign Ministry official said on Wednesday.

Kazem Gharibabadi, the deputy for legal and international affairs at Foreign Ministry, told the official website of the Leader, KHAMENEI.IR, that a special committee had been formed under the Presidential Legal Department to pursue legal action, with the Foreign Ministry actively involved.

“The documentation is nearly complete with the cooperation of relevant agencies,” Gharibabadi said, adding that several detailed reports had been submitted to the United Nations and the Security Council.

He said two key reports had been compiled detailing legal violations by the United States and Israel during the war, including the deaths of women, children, and entire families.

Iran has also reviewed possible legal venues for filing complaints, both through international mechanisms and bilateral processes, the official said.

Gharibabadi acknowledged that legal efforts are often influenced by political considerations, but emphasized that this should not deter Iran from pursuing the case. “The first step is to register and document these crimes and pursue them seriously. If we succeed, that is ideal… But even if we don’t, it must remain a central legal demand of the Islamic Republic,” he said.