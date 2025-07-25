Gharibabadi: Iran and E.U. hold ‘serious, frank’ discussions

Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi says that Iran and the European troika have held serious talks with “specific ideas”.

“Together with [Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi], we held a serious, frank, and detailed discussion with the E3/EU PDs.,” Gharibabadi wrote on his X account on Friday after his meeting in Turkey’s Istanbul.

Regarding the agenda of the meeting, he wrote, “The latest developments regarding the issue of sanctions lifting and the nuclear issue were discussed and reviewed.”

He said that Iranian side “seriously” criticized the Europeans’ stances regarding the recent war of aggression by the Israeli regime and the United States against Iranian people and explained Iran’s principled positions, including on “the so-called snapback mechanism.”

“Both sides came to the meeting with specific ideas, the various aspects of which were examined. It was agreed that consultations on this matter will continue.”

Before the meeting, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei told IRNA that the meeting between Iran and the E3 – comprising Britain, France, and Germany – presents a valuable opportunity for the three European countries to revise their stance on Iran’s nuclear issue and serves as a test of their realism regarding the matter.

The trio are members of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal officially named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or the J.C.P.O.A.