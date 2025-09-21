President Pezeshkian: Iran will never bow to excessive demands, can overcome challenges

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stated that Iran will overcome any renewed sanctions and will never yield to excessive pressures.

Pezeshkian made the remarks on Saturday during a ceremony honoring medalists from the 2025 International Science Olympiads, following the UN Security Council’s decision not to permanently lift sanctions related to Iran’s nuclear program.

On Friday, the 15-member Security Council declined to adopt a resolution that would have ended sanctions, after Britain, France, and Germany—known as the E3—initiated a 30-day process to reimpose them, accusing Iran of violating the 2015 nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Iran dismissed the move as illegitimate, citing the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA and accusing the E3 of supporting unlawful sanctions instead of honoring their commitments.

Pezeshkian emphasized that Iran must believe in its ability to overcome challenges and that adversaries cannot obstruct its progress.

He added that those with determination and capability cannot be stopped, and Iran will never submit to unjust demands because it has the strength to shape its future.

The president stressed that while enemies may target Iran’s scientific infrastructure, the country’s experts and scientists are its true assets.

He asserted that Western powers cannot hinder Iran’s advancement.

Referring to the June 22 U.S. strikes on nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, Pezeshkian said that Iran’s human capital will rebuild and surpass what was destroyed.

Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned on Friday that Iran’s recent agreement with the IAEA, signed in Cairo, will be nullified if UN sanctions are reinstated through the snapback mechanism.



