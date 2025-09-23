President Pezeshkian: Unity of Iran, Azerbaijan nullifies enemies’ plots

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized that hostile attempts to sow discord and division among Islamic countries—particularly between Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan—have failed, stressing that the determination of leaders in both nations ensures stronger ties and cooperation.

According to IRNA, speaking in Tehran during a meeting with a high-ranking delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Pezeshkian described relations between Iran and Azerbaijan as fraternal, rooted in deep cultural and religious bonds, and inseparable. He underlined Tehran’s willingness to expand these ties across political, economic, and cultural fields, noting that no obstacles stand in the way of enhanced cooperation.

The Iranian president also highlighted his recent visit to Azerbaijan, pointing to constructive talks and agreements with senior officials there. He said that fully utilizing the diverse capacities of both nations would secure maximum benefits for the governments and people of Iran and Azerbaijan as two friendly, brotherly neighbors.

During his visit, Mustafayev also held talks with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

