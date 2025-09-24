Larijani: Iran open to fair talks but rejects US demand on missile range

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Tuesday that Tehran is not opposed to negotiations if they genuinely protect Iran’s interests, but firmly rejected Washington’s call for reducing Iran’s missile range to below 500 km.

According to IRNA, speaking at a meeting with members of the Chamber of Commerce in Tehran, Larijani emphasized that Iran has always sought dialogue to resolve disputes, including over the “snapback mechanism” of sanctions, but Western parties have acted obstructively.

He cited France as an example, saying that European countries failed to deliver on their promise to withdraw the snapback request despite earlier messages conveyed through the IAEA.

On the US demand to restrict missile capability, Larijani said, “No honorable person would accept such a condition. Is this acceptable for an Iranian?”

He stressed that Iran would welcome a “reasonable and fair proposal with guarantees” for its national interests. Larijani also praised the resilience of Iranian businesses during Israel’s recent 12-day war and suggested that private sector involvement in foreign negotiations could contribute to solving broader challenges.

