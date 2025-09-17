Larijani meets Saudi Crown Prince in Riyadh to discuss regional security

AhlulBayt News Agency: Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has held talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday.

Iran's top security official arrived in Riyadh on Tuesday for talks with senior Saudi officials.

According to media reports, Larijani was received for two separate meetings by Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Saudi defense minister wrote in a post on X after the meeting, that "In my meeting with Ali Larijani, Secretary of the Iranian National Security Council [in Riyadh], we reviewed Saudi-Iranian relations. In addition to discussing a number of other issues and topics of common interest, we discussed developments in the regional situation and the efforts being made to achieve security and stability."

.....................

End/ 257