Saudi regime executed another Shia youth; number of withheld bodies reaches 200

AhlulBayt News Agency: In this latest act of repression, Al-Alawi, a 27-year-old resident of Al-Shohada city in Qatif, was sentenced to death on charges of terrorism and threatening national security.

However, human rights organizations have rejected the charges as politically motivated and lacking any semblance of a fair judicial process.

Al-Alawi was arrested on September 22, 2020, and reportedly subjected to torture and inhumane treatment in prison.

He was denied basic legal rights, including access to a lawyer, the right to a public and impartial trial, and the ability to appeal his sentence.

Saudi Arabia’s Interior Ministry released a statement accusing him of involvement in terrorist organizations — a label often used by the regime against political dissidents and religious activists.

Opposition groups from the Arabian Peninsula noted that these accusations were politically driven, and such sentences are typically handed down directly by the King or Crown Prince, not through independent courts.

In a strong statement, one opposition group said:

“The Saudi regime commits one crime after another, bloodshed has become its favorite game. It has institutionalized brutality and appears to coordinate its repressive methods with the Zionist regime.”

Following the execution, Saudi authorities refused to return Al-Alawi’s body to his family, a model that has become increasingly common in the kingdom for executed prisoners.

According to local sources, the number of withheld bodies not handed over to the families in Saudi Arabia has now exceeded 200.

Al-Alawi’s family was not informed before execution, and family, like many others, received no prior notice of the execution and only learned of it through media reports.

The opposition’s statement called the execution politically motivated and retaliatory, asserting that “while the world remains silent on Israel’s crimes in Gaza, the Saudi regime continues shedding innocent blood in the same spirit of barbarism.”

It added: “In Saudi Arabia, the accused have no chance to defend themselves and the judiciary serves merely as a tool to justify repression. All rulings come from the top — the courts are just facades.”

The statement further accused the regime of exploiting its membership in international bodies like the UN Human Rights Council to avoid accountability, even as it continues systemic violations of human rights.

Lastly, the wave of political executions and violent repression was described as part of a broader plan to silence dissent in preparation for normalizing relations with Israel, calling it a betrayal of the Palestinian cause and the people of the region.