Sun to align directly over Kaaba on July 15

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the sun will pass directly overhead the Kaaba in Mecca, offering Muslims across the globe an exceptionally accurate opportunity to verify the Qibla direction.

At exactly 12:27 p.m. local Mecca time, the sun will reach its zenith above the Kaaba, eliminating shadows for upright objects in the holy city. This rare celestial occurrence, seen twice annually, serves as a natural compass for determining the direction of prayer.

Engineer Majed Abu Zahra, head of the Jeddah Astronomical Society, explained that the phenomenon results from the Earth’s axial tilt of 23.5 degrees. As the sun moves back from the Tropic of Cancer toward the equator, it crosses directly over Mecca’s latitude at 21.4 degrees north.

“This happens when the sun attains an elevation of 89.5 degrees,” Abu Zahra stated, adding that the event aligns precisely with the noon (Dhuhr) prayer at the Grand Mosque.

The last occurrence of this event was recorded on May 28, 2025, and it will not happen again until July 16, 2026. Beyond its religious symbolism, the alignment offers scientists an opportunity to study atmospheric refraction near the sun’s zenith.

Saudi Arabia is expected to broadcast the event live from the Grand Mosque, allowing global access to this moment of spiritual and astronomical significance.

In areas of Africa, Asia, and remote locations with limited technology, Muslims can use the sun’s position on this day as a reliable means to verify or adjust their Qibla orientation.

