72 Quran contestants from 50 countries to compete in Kuala Lumpur

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 65th edition of Malaysia’s International Quran Recital and Memorization Assembly (MTHQA) will be inaugurated at the World Trade Center Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) on August 2.

Malaysian Minister of Religious Affairs, Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, announced that 72 Quranic reciters and memorizers from 50 different countries will participate in this year’s event.

Of the total participants, 40 will compete in the recitation category, while 32 will compete in the memorization category.

He explained that participant screening was conducted online between May 19 and 23, with an expert judging panel ensuring a transparent and equitable selection process.

This year's edition is held under the theme “Developing a MADANI Ummah” and will be officially opened by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on August 2.

Malaysia will be represented in the recitation category by Aiman Ridhwan Mohamad Ramlan (Perak) and Wan Sofea Aini Wan Mohd Zahidi (Terengganu), and in the memorization category by Muhammad Adib Ahmad Rozaini (Perak) and Putri Auni Khadijah Mohd Hanif (Kelantan).

According to Mohd Na’im, the judging panel will consist of 16 experienced scholars from Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Indonesia, guaranteeing the integrity of the process.

For reciters, judges will evaluate tajweed, tarannum, fasahah, and vocal quality, while memorizers will be assessed based on accuracy and fluency.

Mohd Na’im said the event’s theme aligns with Malaysia’s broader vision for civilizational development—encompassing not just infrastructure, but also spiritual, intellectual, and moral growth.

He highlighted Malaysia’s legacy as a leading host of MTHQA since 1961, and noted its recognition in 2016 with the Best Quran Program Award from the Kuwait International Prize for the Holy Quran.

He added that JAKIM will continue enhancing the assembly’s quality, integrating digital technology and artificial intelligence (AI) to meet modern expectations.

Prize money will be RM40,000 for first-place winners, RM30,000 for second, and RM20,000 for third, along with jewelry prizes sponsored by the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (YaPEIM).

A special cross-border event will be held during the assembly—a Quran recitation journey from KL Sentral to Hatyai, aiming to set a record in the Malaysia Book of Records for the longest Quran recitation on an international train journey.

