Indonesia: DMI urges mosques to become centers of civilization

AhlulBayt News Agency: M. Jusuf Kalla, General Chairman of the Indonesian Mosque Council (DMI), emphasized that mosques should serve as centers of community civilization, not merely places of worship.

During the inauguration of the East Java DMI Regional Leadership for the 2025–2030 term on Saturday, Kalla stated that mosques must become hubs for unity, preaching, education, and economic empowerment.

He pointed out that Prophet Muhammad was involved in trade from a young age, and that religious preaching has historically been linked to the development of muamalah (social transactions).

As Indonesia’s 10th and 12th Vice President, Kalla underscored the heavy responsibility of DMI leadership in ensuring mosques play a meaningful role in societal development.

He highlighted zakat and hajj as Islamic pillars that strengthen economic capacity, asserting that empowering communities is central to the evolving role of mosques.

The inauguration was attended by East Java Deputy Governor Emil Elestianto Dardak, the Head of Bank Indonesia’s East Java Representative Office, former Governor Imam Utomo, and representatives from Nahdlatul Ulama, Muhammadiyah, the Ministry of Religion, and other institutions.

Deputy Governor Dardak expressed the provincial government’s commitment to collaborating with DMI, stating that while the material value may be small, the spiritual blessings are immense. He described mosques as a form of perpetual charity and true centers of civilization.

According to provincial data, East Java hosts approximately 53,500 mosques, and around 80,000 imams have received honorary allowances since 2019.

East Java DMI Chairman Sudjak emphasized that the inauguration was not merely ceremonial, but a noble mandate to transform mosques into centers of public benefit and prosperity.

The newly appointed leadership has activated 12 departments and launched three flagship programs: the Mosque Imam Honorarium Program (UKIM), the Mosque Award, and the DMI Halal Center, which facilitates halal certification across East Java.

