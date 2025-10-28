Iran promotes halal tourism to attract Muslim travelers

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi Amiri, stated that halal tourism will serve as a vital platform for enhancing cultural exchange and attracting Muslim travelers.

He explained that the ministry aims to strengthen tourism ties with neighboring and Islamic countries, emphasizing that “developing tourism with neighboring nations and the Islamic world is one of our key objectives, and halal tourism plays a central role in this effort.”

Salehi Amiri highlighted that Iran prioritizes engagement with Central Asia, the Caucasus, and the Nowruz region, followed by Persian Gulf states and major Islamic countries such as Egypt, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

He noted that these countries are aligned with the concept of halal tourism and share cultural, historical, and religious affinities with Iran.

The minister described the halal brand as “an effective tool for expanding tourism among Islamic nations,” adding that it “offers a strong foundation for attracting Muslim tourists to Iran and fostering cultural and economic ties.”

He further stated that Iran is among the leading countries in halal tourism and is actively pursuing its development. Coordinated efforts are underway to promote Iran’s tourism potential in Islamic countries, with continued collaboration between cultural and economic institutions.

Halal tourism is a rapidly growing segment of global travel, offering services that comply with Islamic values — including halal food, prayer spaces, gender-sensitive facilities, and alcohol-free environments.

According to the 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), 176 million Muslim travelers visited international destinations in 2024, marking a 25% increase from 2023. The number is expected to reach 245 million by 2030.

Research indicates that Iran ranks 9th globally in the GMTI and is among the top providers of halal-compliant services within the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

