Malaysia Launches First Muslim Friendly Travel Fair in Kuala Lumpur

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA) has announced the launch of the first-ever MATTA Muslim Friendly Travel Fair (MFTF), scheduled for 18–19 October at the World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

MATTA emphasized that this initiative marks a major milestone in its efforts to promote inclusivity and innovation within the travel and tourism sector, with a special focus on the rapidly expanding Muslim-friendly travel market.

The event will feature 115 booths operated by licensed travel agencies and other key players in the tourism industry.

According to MATTA, the fair is designed to provide a tailored and immersive experience for travelers seeking destinations, services, and products that align with Muslim-friendly principles.

Crucially, MFTF is not limited to Muslim travelers. It welcomes all visitors interested in culturally respectful, family-oriented, and accessible travel options.

The official partners of MFTF include RHB Bank Berhad, the Islamic Tourism Centre, and Hwajing Travel & Tours, which serves as the cruise line partner.

Dr. Fazil Khan, the organizing chairman, stated that MATTA acknowledges the difficulties Muslim travelers often encounter in finding destinations with Halal food, prayer facilities, and family-friendly attractions. MFTF is designed to address these needs.

He added that the fair will also showcase reputable agencies offering Umrah and Hajj packages, helping travelers fulfill their religious duties with confidence and ease.

MFTF will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, 18–19 October.

