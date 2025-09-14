Malaysian PM condemns Israeli attacks on 6 countries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday condemned Israel's attacks on six countries.

“A single country can behave so insolently by attacking six countries in just one or two weeks,” Anwar said during the closing of the National Gathering of Religious Agencies of Malaysia (IJPAM) 2025, according to the state-run news agency Bernama.

Israel has launched attacks on several countries since Monday, including Palestine, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen and Qatar.

Israel targeted a residential compound on Tuesday that was housing Hamas leaders in Doha. The attack killed five Hamas members and a Qatari security official, who were discussing a new deal proposed by the US to end the war in Gaza, where Israel has killed more than 64,000 people since October 2023. Qatar, along with the US and Egypt, has been a mediator in negotiations to end the war.

Anwar's count of six countries includes Tunisia, where the Global Sumud Flotilla was reportedly hit by a drone off its waters.

Tunisia's Interior Ministry said Thursday its services are conducting “all investigations and inquiries to uncover the full truth so that public opinion, not only in Tunisia but worldwide, will know who planned this attack, who colluded, and who carried out the execution.”

Anwar said he would attend the Arab-Islamic extraordinary summit in Doha on Monday to show Malaysia's support for Palestine and to condemn the violence and "inhumane insolence of the Zionists."

The extraordinary summit of heads of state will be the third joint Arab and Islamic summit since Israel began its Gaza war on Oct. 7, 2023. The summit’s agenda will cover Israel’s attacks on Gaza and the West Bank, its occupation and annexation policies, as well as the strike that targeted Hamas leadership in Doha.

...................

End/ 257