Young Palestinian dies from Israeli gunfire amid intensifying West Bank violence

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man has succumbed to Israeli army gunshot wounds he sustained during a raid in the occupied West Bank, in the latest deadly violence in the territory continuing in tandem with Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

The official Palestinian WAFA news agency reported that 21-year-old Mohammad Issa Ahmad Alawi was pronounced dead on Saturday evening after being injured by Israeli gunfire in the town of Deir Jarir, located twelve kilometers northeast of Ramallah.

The head of the town council, Fathi Hamdan, said Alawi was critically injured early on Friday after Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a group of young men on the road connecting Deir Jarir to the neighboring town of Silwad.

He was subsequently transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah, where he died from his wounds.

Also on Saturday, at least three Palestinians were injured during attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers across the West Bank.

The victims include a 16-year-old boy shot by soldiers in the Qalandiya refugee camp north of al-Quds, a 58-year-old man beaten by illegal settlers in Khirbet Ibziq village in the northern Jordan Valley, and a 60-year-old man shot during a military raid in Tulkarm.

Local sources and the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) reported that Israeli troops also detained foreign activists for several hours in Khirbet Ibziq before releasing them.

The West Bank has been under Israeli military occupation since 1967.

As of the end of 2024, approximately 770,000 illegal Israeli settlers lived in the West Bank, across 180 settlements and 256 outposts, including 138 classified as agricultural or pastoral, according to Palestinian reports.

Since October 2023, after the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza, the Israeli military has intensified daily raids and mass arrests across the West Bank, notably in the northern cities, where Israeli bulldozers have razed entire residential areas, expelling at least 40,000 people.

Israeli data show settlers staged 414 attacks against the Palestinians in the West Bank in the first half of 2025, up 30% from 2024.

Over 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in the West Bank by Israeli forces and settlers since October 2023.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East al-Quds.

