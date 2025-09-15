Mental health crisis deepens in Israeli Army amid Gaza conflict

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli Ministry of Military Affairs has announced that approximately 20,000 soldiers are currently receiving rehabilitation treatment due to injuries sustained during the war in Gaza.

According to the ministry’s rehabilitation center, the number of wounded personnel continues to rise, and projections suggest that by 2028, the total number of disabled soldiers could reach 100,000.

Reports from Haaretz indicate that around 55% of those injured are suffering from psychological disorders. Last month, Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that more than 10,000 soldiers have shown symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), with 3,769 cases officially diagnosed. Ministry officials expect this figure to exceed 100,000 within two years, with at least half of the affected individuals facing mental health challenges.

In 2024 alone, the ministry recorded 1,600 cases of mental health disorders among military personnel. These included 693 active-duty soldiers, 144 permanent staff members, 184 reservists, and approximately 500 discharged troops. This marks a sharp increase compared to previous conflicts—during the 2014 war, only 159 such cases were documented. Officials also noted that nearly half of the newly diagnosed individuals are under the age of 30.

