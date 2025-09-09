IOF kills two Palestinian children in Jenin refugee camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Monday evening, Israeli occupation forces opened fire in the Jenin refugee camp, located in the northern West Bank, killing two Palestinian children and injuring several others.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 14-year-old Islam Majarmeh was killed instantly, while another child, Mohamed Alawneh, later died from injuries sustained during the shooting.

Local sources reported that Israeli soldiers targeted civilians, including children, as they attempted to enter the camp to check on their homes.

Several other individuals suffered serious gunshot wounds and were transported to hospitals by Red Crescent ambulance teams.

Reports also indicate that Israeli forces abducted eight civilians and confined them inside a house within the Jenin refugee camp.

