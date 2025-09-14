18 Israeli military vehicles raid Syrian village of Saysoun

AhlulBayt News Agency: On Sunday, Israeli military vehicles entered several villages and towns in the western countryside of Daraa, Syria, conducting search operations for weapons, according to Syrian media outlets.

Reports from Syria stated that around 18 military vehicles and accompanying soldiers were deployed throughout the village of Saysoun, where they searched multiple civilian areas for arms.

Israeli occupation forces have reportedly established nine military bases and outposts in Quneitra province and taken control of five strategic positions on Mount Hermon.

These incursions into Syrian territory have intensified since the fall of the Assad regime late last year, marking a new phase in Israeli military operations in the region.

