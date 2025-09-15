  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. Middle East

Young Syrian Shia man kidnapped by unknown gunmen in suburbs of Damascus

15 September 2025 - 09:01
News ID: 1727064
Source: Abna24
Young Syrian Shia man kidnapped by unknown gunmen in suburbs of Damascus

Unknown gunmen kidnapped "Sami Fawaz", a young Syrian Shia, while he was returning from his work in the Aqraba area on the outskirts of Damascus.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Unknown gunmen kidnapped "Sami Fawaz", a young Syrian Shia, while he was returning from his work in the Aqraba area on the outskirts of Damascus.

According to local sources, the gunmen blocked the young man's path and took him to an unknown location. The identity or motive of the perpetrators of the incident has not yet been determined.

Expressing concern for his fate, Sami Fawaz's family called on the responsible institutions to take immediate action to clarify his situation and release him.

...................
End/ 257

Tags

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha