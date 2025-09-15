Islamic leaders urged to isolate Israel politically and economically

AhlulBayt News Agency: Foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) convened in Doha to discuss Israel’s aggression against Qatar, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian scheduled to join the meeting on Monday.

While holding an emergency summit of Arab-Islamic leaders in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression is “necessary,” it is not “sufficient.” True deterrence, the statement argued, requires concrete actions.

The statement criticized the routine issuance of declarations without enforcement, emphasizing that deterrence demands economic sanctions, suspension of political ties with Israel, and even an emergency meeting of defense ministers to coordinate defensive strategies.

Based on Israel’s history of attacks on Syria, Lebanon, Iran, and Gaza, the statement urged Arab nations to abandon illusions about the United States and Israel, asserting that both seek only to exploit Muslim countries. It called on Islamic elites and media to expose Israel’s expansionist ambitions under the “Greater Israel” doctrine.

Countries like Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia are also vulnerable, the statement warned. It claimed Tel Aviv’s current diplomatic relations with these nations are deceptive and will be disregarded when Israel’s interests shift. The presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian was described as highly significant.

Iran was portrayed as the only source of hope in these meetings, having consistently proposed firm strategies to contain Israel. Without Iran’s involvement, the statement said, such summits would be meaningless.

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution recently stressed that Iran’s diplomatic efforts should focus on encouraging Islamic and non-Islamic governments to cut trade and political ties with Israel. This objective should be pursued at the Doha meeting.

If successful, the meeting could mark a step toward the full political and economic isolation of Israel and the collapse of its “Greater Israel” strategy.

