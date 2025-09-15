Head of Qatar Red Crescent extends condolences to Sanaa government on martyrdom of Yemeni PM

AhlulBayt News Agency: Eng. Ahmed Hassan Al-Sharaji, head of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS)’s office in Yemen, on Sunday, extended his condolences to the Sanaa government on the martyrdom of Yemeni Prime Minister Ahmed Ghaleb Al-Rahwi and his companions in a Zionist airstrike.

This came during his meeting with Deputy Foreign Minister of the Sanaa government, Ambassador Ismail Al-Mutawakkil.

He strongly condemned the “Zionist attack,” reaffirming the Qatar ’s continued commitment to supporting the Yemeni people through humanitarian and relief programs, regardless of the challenges.

For his part, Al-Mutawakkil emphasized that the Yemeni people and their government view their support for Palestine as a religious and moral obligation that cannot be compromised, even at great cost.

He described the targeting of the Prime Minister as a desperate attempt by Israel to claim a false media victory amid ongoing international silence.

Al-Mutawakkil emphasized that both the Yemeni government and its people view support for the Palestinian cause as a moral and religious duty, one they remain committed to, now mater the cost.

He also expressed Yemen’s full solidarity with the State of Qatar and condemned the Israeli attack as a blatant violation of international law and a hostile act against all nations and peoples that support the Palestinian cause.

Al-Mutawakkil He further praised the humanitarian and solidarity efforts of the QRCS, commending its health, relief, and food security initiatives in Yemen as a genuine embodiment of humanitarian principles.



/129