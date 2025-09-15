Palestinian young man injured by Israeli forces’ gunfire at Tulkarem refugee camp

AhlulBayt News Agency: A young Palestinian man was shot and injured by Israeli forces’ live fire on Sunday evening at the western entrance to the Tulkarem refugee camp, the second injury at the same location within 24 hours.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its teams treated a 27-year-old man who was wounded by Israeli soldiers’ live bullets in the foot inside the camp.

Israeli forces have sustained a 231-day relentless military campaign in Tulkarem and the Tulkarem and Nur Shams refugee camps, carrying out daily incursions amid a tight blockade and movement restrictions, and barring residents from entering the camps to check on their homes, with live fire used to enforce the ban.

...................

End/ 257