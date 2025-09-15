Yemeni drone strikes hit Ramon Airport, Zionist military site in occupied Negev

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Yemeni armed forces of the Sanaa government (Sanaa forces) announced that they had targeted Ramon Airport in the occupied city of Umm al-Rashrash (known as Eilat), as well as a military site in the occupied Negev in Palestine, using four drones.

Sanaa forces issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their dear Mujahideen, and in response to the crimes of genocide and starvation perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip, and within the framework of responding to the Israeli aggression against our country.

The UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a qualitative military operation using four drones.

Three of them targeted Ramon Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area, while the fourth drone targeted a military target in the Negev region of occupied Palestine.

The operation successfully achieved its objectives, thanks be to Allah.

This criminal aggression against our great people will not weaken their resolve or break their solid will, as witnessed by the entire world from the beginning of the Al-Aqsa Intifada until this very moment.

Yemen is fulfilling its religious, moral, and humanitarian duty and will valiantly defend its faith-based, jihadist stance in solidarity with our Palestinian people and support for their steadfast resistance.

All attempts to undermine this stance will fail, just as previous attempts have failed.

We will not hesitate to defend our country, and we will not abandon our duties towards the Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.”