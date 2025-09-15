  1. Home
  2. News Service
  3. America

Cuba condemns Israeli attacks on Yemen civilians

15 September 2025 - 09:39
News ID: 1727071
Source: Yemen Press
Cuba condemns Israeli attacks on Yemen civilians

Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned on Sunday the repeated Israeli airstrikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure in Yemen on Saturday, which have killed women and children.

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned on Sunday the repeated Israeli airstrikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure in Yemen on Saturday, which have killed women and children.

The Cuban minister said in a post on the X platform: “These Israeli attacks will exacerbate instability in the Middle East and violate international law.”

Last Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces bombed Yemen, targeting media headquarters, civilian facilities, and homes, resulting in the deaths and injuries of 211 citizens, including children and women.

/129

related

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
captcha