Cuba condemns Israeli attacks on Yemen civilians

AhlulBayt News Agency: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla condemned on Sunday the repeated Israeli airstrikes and shelling of civilian infrastructure in Yemen on Saturday, which have killed women and children.

The Cuban minister said in a post on the X platform: “These Israeli attacks will exacerbate instability in the Middle East and violate international law.”

Last Wednesday, the Israeli occupation forces bombed Yemen, targeting media headquarters, civilian facilities, and homes, resulting in the deaths and injuries of 211 citizens, including children and women.



