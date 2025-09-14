Najaf Friday prayer Imam demands sanctions against Israel

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iraq's Najaf Friday prayer preacher Sadr al-Din al-Qubbanji called on Friday for international sanctions against Israel in response to its attacks on multiple countries in the region.

Delivering his sermon, al-Qubbanji criticized what he described as global silence over recent airstrikes targeting Yemen and Qatar.

He stated that Israel is experiencing internal disintegration as a result of its repeated "crimes against nations'', adding that the United States is facing a “serious internal crisis''.

Al-Qubbanji concluded by asserting that the Palestinian cause has become a global issue “after efforts were made to make the world forget it''.

Earlier, the United Nations Security Council condemned Israel’s airstrike in Doha, voicing regret over the civilian deaths.

......................

End/ 257