Indian Cleric Warns Against Hezbollah Disarmament, Criticizes Israel

Speaking during a Friday sermon at the historic Asafi Mosque in Lucknow, prominent cleric Maulana Syed Raza Haider Zaidi warned that any attempt by the Lebanese government to disarm Hezbollah would be “a great loss,” though he expressed confidence that the resistance group would prevail.

“Our enemy is foolish. They still do not understand us. They think Hezbollah’s weapons are only missiles, but its true strength lies in the faith and piety of its fighters,” Zaidi declared, underscoring his unwavering support for the group.

In his sermon, Zaidi urged worshippers to embrace taqwa (God-consciousness), explaining that it begins with fulfilling religious obligations and avoiding prohibitions, and reaches its highest stage when a believer shuns even doubtful matters. “Taqwa means knowing that Allah is watching us at all times, in solitude or in public, in light or in darkness,” he said.

Quoting Lady Zaynab (the granddaughter of Prophet Muhammad), Zaidi stressed that every honest person, regardless of religion, nationality, or race, honors Imam Hussain (A.S) and condemns Yazid. He also cited a narration from Imam Hasan al-Askari (A.S) describing the pilgrimage of Arbaeen as a sign of true faith, noting that tradition holds the family of the Prophet arrived in Karbala on that day.

Turning to regional developments, Zaidi praised Iraqi security forces for recently thwarting ISIS militants who had plotted bombings on the road between Najaf and Karbala. He alleged that those captured “were linked to Israel.”

The cleric went on to condemn Israel, saying, “As long as Israel exists, there can be no peace in the world. In Gaza, Israel is starving people while Muslim rulers remain silent—this silence is shocking and shameful.”

He accused Israel of fabricating history by constructing fake graves to bolster its territorial claims, asserting that since 1978, more than 13,000 fake graves have been created at a cost of over $55 million. By contrast, he criticized Muslims for allowing the destruction of authentic Islamic shrines such as Jannat al-Baqi in Medina.

Zaidi concluded by urging Muslims to raise awareness against misinformation. “People are victims of propaganda, and it is everyone’s duty to inform them of the truth,” he said.