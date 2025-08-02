India's Global Reputation Being Damaged Due to Irresponsible Media Behavior: Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqvi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana stated that today, the media lies with such confidence that viewers and listeners are often forced to believe it. He emphasized that Indian media is broadcasting false and defamatory news about Ayatollah Khamenei, and he has officially complained to the Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Mr. Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He urged the minister to issue clear guidelines for the media and take strict action against TV channels and newspapers that publish fake news. He added that such irresponsible behavior by the media is damaging India’s global reputation and bringing disgrace to the country. Therefore, there must be firm action taken against fake and misleading news.

Maulana further said that the kind of propaganda being spread today against Ayatollah Khamenei is similar to what was once done against Imam Khomeini. Even back then, fake news was circulated by international media to defame him. Since today’s media is largely controlled by imperialist powers, they frequently promote propaganda and baseless news that serves the interests of those powers.

He added that Indian media is also influenced by these imperialist news agencies — some are sold out, and others are ideological slaves to them — so we cannot expect anything better from them.

Maulana also mentioned that just as false news is being spread against the Supreme Leader, similar fake stories have been circulated against him personally to destroy his credibility among the public. While not everyone believes such propaganda, there are always a few foolish people who do. That is why it becomes necessary to speak out against such falsehoods.

He also has written a letter to India's Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding strict action against the media for spreading false and propaganda-based news about the great Shia religious leader and Marja-e-Taqleed, Ayatollah al-Uzma Syed Ali Khamenei.

He specifically mentioned a false report published by India TV and Hindustan Times, which wrongly claimed that Ayatollah Khamenei uses drugs and sleeps all day. Maulana said such insulting reporting has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims.

In his letter, Maulana Naqvi made the following demands to the government:

Take legal and constitutional action against the concerned media outlets. Issue clear guidelines for the media to prevent the spread of such fake news in the future. Verify facts instead of blindly relying on Israeli media sources.

He warned that if the media continues to spread lies and propaganda, it will damage the reputation of the country.

Maulana Naqvi sent this letter to the Minister’s office via email.

He emphasized that this is a matter of religious sentiment, and the government is expected to take firm action to prevent media outlets from insulting respected religious leaders.



