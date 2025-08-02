Shia Ulema Assembly of India Strongly Condemns India TV’s reckless and offensive act against Ayatollah Khamenei

The Shia Ulema Assembly of India has issued a stern condemnation of what it called a “reckless and offensive act” by India TV, Hindustan Times, and other segments of the "Godi media" (a term used for pro-establishment outlets), for spreading false propaganda against the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

In an official statement, the Assembly declared:

“Through baseless and fabricated claims inspired by colonial and Western media, extremist and divisive Indian news outlets — particularly Hindustan Times and India TV — have insulted a figure who stands as a global symbol of resistance, faith, and revolutionary spirit. This disrespect has deeply hurt not only the Shia community, but also justice-seeking and conscientious people around the world.”

The Assembly emphasized that Ayatollah Khamenei is not a passive figure, but rather a powerful voice who has awakened oppressed and silenced nations across the world. His leadership, they said, has instilled such courage and confidence that these nations now boldly challenge global powers both in the East and the West.

“This global awakening, inspired by Ayatollah Khamenei, continues to grow — and it is this very wave of resistance that keeps tyrants awake at night. Unable to defeat the revolution, some now resort to character assassination and defamation.”

The statement also criticized the Indian media’s role, calling it divisive and irresponsible:

“The role of the media should be to report truthfully and to strengthen historical and cultural ties, not to incite hatred or unrest. If such dangerous trends continue, mainstream Indian media will soon lose whatever credibility it still has left.”

The Assembly strongly condemned the publication of the defamatory content and issued a clear demand:

Immediate removal of the offensive and false materials. If not addressed, the Assembly reserves the right to pursue legal action against the concerned media outlets.

Shia Ulema Assembly President Syed Jawad Haider also called upon justice-seeking individuals, scholars, community leaders, organizations, and especially those leading religious mourning gatherings, to publicly condemn these actions and take legal steps where needed:

“Only through strong and unified response can we hold provocateurs accountable and prevent such disgraceful behavior in the future.”