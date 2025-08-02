Sunni Cleric Makes Strong Statement in Support of Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: Maulana Syed Salman Nadvi, a renowned Sunni Muslim scholar of India and head of the Jamiat Ettehad-e-Hind, called Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei the leader of the Islamic Ummah in a historic declaration. He stated, “Today, the entire Islamic world stands behind Ayatollah Khamenei.”

It is worth noting that some time ago, certain Indian news channels attempted to defame Ayatollah Khamenei by airing false reports, which prompted a strong response from the Iranian Embassy in India.

In the fourth virtual session of “Jabhat Izzat-e-Islami,” attended by Muslim intellectuals, scholars, and movement representatives from various countries, Maulana Nadvi delivered his statement describing Ayatollah Khamenei as the spiritual guide of the Islamic world.

He said, “I wholeheartedly congratulate the Islamic Republic of Iran, its brave people, and the Supreme Leader Syed Ali Khamenei Husayni. He has proven to be the true forerunner of Imam Mahdi and stands at the forefront against the enemies of Islam.”

He further added, “Today, the forces known as enemies of Islam and justice — such as the Zionist lobby, Israeli-Crusader mentality, American imperialism, and the corrupt Zionist elements within the Arab world — face their strongest resistance under the leadership of Khamenei in Iran.”

Maulana Nadvi emphasized in his statement that this struggle is not limited to a single country or sect. “Today, the entire Islamic world is united behind Ayatollah Khamenei. He is not merely Iran’s leader but the leader of the entire Ummah. The Muslim world regards him as the strongest and most courageous leader of this era.”