International scholars call for global movement to reconstruct Jannat al-Baqi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Scholars and religious leaders from across the world have called for transforming Jannat al-Baqi Movement from a symbolic annual event into a sustained international campaign for the reconstruction of the sacred graves in Jannat al-Baqi, Medina.

The call was made during the International Jannat al-Baqi Conference, organized by the Baqi Organization in Chicago, USA, on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Zain al-Abidin (AS). The online event brought together prominent scholars and thinkers from India, Canada, the United States, Norway, and Mauritius, united in their demand to restore the destroyed graves of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS).

A Continuous Global Movement

In his address, Hojjat al-Islam Aslam Razavi of India emphasized that the Baqi Movement must not be confined to a yearly remembrance.

“The memory of Baqi must evolve into a continuous and active global movement. Only then can we hope to witness the day when the holy graves of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) are rightfully restored.”

Appeal to Saudi Authorities

Maulvi Amir Hamza Ashrafi Chishti, also from India, directly addressed the Saudi government, stating that the reconstruction of Baqi does not require foreign funding or support—only official permission.

“We possess both the financial capability and the human expertise. We ask for no monetary assistance—only the authorization to begin the work.”

Defending Sacred Heritage

Speaking from Canada, Hojjat al-Islam Sayyid Ahmad Reza Hosseini denounced the continued destruction under the guise of combating polytheism.

“Respecting the graves of the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) is not idolatry. It is a Qur’anic act of honoring divine symbols. Denying this right is a historic injustice and a misrepresentation of Islamic teachings.”

A Collective Islamic Responsibility

From the United States, Hojjat al-Islam Sayyid Aqeel Shah Abedi emphasized that the site of Baqi is not solely a Shi’a concern.

“Jannat al-Baqi is the burial place of not only the Prophet’s family but also his wives, companions, and revered figures. It is a collective heritage of the entire Islamic Ummah, and its preservation is the responsibility of all Muslims.”

Baqi: A Wound That Remains Open

Representing the African continent, Hojjat al-Islam Mirza Ali Akbar Karbala’i of Mauritius described Baqi as a recurring source of pain.

“Each pilgrimage to Medina renews our sorrow. How can it be that the Prophet’s grave is honored while the resting places of his descendants remain in ruins?”

Drawing parallels to the tragedy of Karbala, he said the destruction of Baqi reflects the same spirit of enmity toward the Ahl al-Bayt (AS) seen throughout history.

Imam Zain al-Abidin: A Beacon of Resistance

In the closing segment, Hojjat al-Islam Sayyid Shamshad Hussain Razavi of Norway offered a scholarly analysis of Imam Sajjad’s pivotal role after Karbala.

“The portrayal of Imam Zain al-Abidin (AS) as a passive figure is misleading. Despite his illness on Ashura, which served a divine purpose, he emerged as a reformer and preserver of Islamic principles through his activism in prayer, education, and social resistance.”

Baqi: A Sign of Religious Consciousness

Participants concluded the conference by affirming the Baqi Movement as a symbol of Islamic identity, religious consciousness, and inter-Muslim unity, stressing that the demand to reconstruct the graves transcends sectarian lines and represents a shared obligation.

“The message of this international gathering is clear: Baqi will not be forgotten. Its reconstruction remains a moral, spiritual, and historical imperative for the entire Islamic world.”

..................

End/ 257