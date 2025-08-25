Chicago protesters demand end to U.S. support for Israeli occupation

AhlulBayt News Agency: Protest marches were organized by pro-Palestinian communities in Chicago city, Illinois.

In the marches, demonstrators gathering at several locations to emphasize their core demand ending to US support for the occupying state.

Protests come at a sensitive time, as violations against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip are escalating.

The protesters expressed their dissatisfaction with continued US military and financial support for the Israeli occupation, asserting that this support contributed to the continuation of the genocide against the Palestinians.

The marches raised slogans calling for an end to this support, emphasizing the need for the United States to be part of the solution, not the problem.

