Illinois community gathers to promote peace after Muslim boy killed in hate crime

AhlulBayt News Agency: A suburban community has united to honor the memory of Wadee Alfayoumi, a 6-year-old boy tragically killed in a hate-driven attack in 2023. Nearly two years later, the state has declared September 21st as ‘Wadee Day,’ aligning with the International Day of Peace.

On Sunday morning, a playground at Van Horn Woods East was dedicated to Wadee, with his family, neighbors, and community leaders gathering to promote peace and love.

Amina Barhumi from the Muslim Civic Coalition emphasized that peace is a shared responsibility, while Manha Ali from Cubs Scout Pack 99 stressed that all children deserve safety and freedom from discrimination.

A large crowd condemned the hate and violence that led to Wadee’s death. State Representative Nabeela Syed stated that honoring Wadee means choosing justice and mindful speech.

Wadee was fatally stabbed by his neighbor in a hate crime in October 2023. The perpetrator was sentenced to over 30 years in prison and passed away earlier this year.

Marty Levine from Jewish Voice For Peace Chicago urged the community not to forget the pain of this senseless act. Amina Barhumi conveyed the mother’s gratitude for the solidarity shown.

As the community reflected on Wadee’s life, Mohammed Faheem from American Muslims Assisting Neighbors shared his emotional response, seeing Wadee’s face in the children present.

Faheem advocated for the sensory playground’s dedication, noting Wadee often visited it with his mother. The space now stands as a lasting tribute to his memory.

He affirmed that the community will return each year to remember Wadee and unite future generations around peace and compassion.

A monument unveiled earlier this summer further commemorates Wadee. His legacy continues to inspire calls for unity, peace, and love over hate and division.



