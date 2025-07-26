Demonstrators rally outside Israeli consulate in Chicago over Gaza siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: Dozens of people gathered in front of the Israeli Consulate in Chicago, Illinois, on Thursday in a protest of the ongoing massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The demonstrators raised banners demanding an end to the Israeli genocide in the region, asserting that Israel’s policy of starving civilians constitutes a crime against humanity.

Protesters chanted slogans criticizing international silence and called for Israel to be held accountable for what the systematic blockade and the slow eradication of Gaza’s population.

Organizers of the event stated that the protest is part of a broader, ongoing grassroots movement aimed at pressuring governments and international institutions to take immediate action to stop the assault.

