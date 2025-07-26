https://en.abna24.com/xjyNQ26 July 2025 - 10:35 News ID 1711414 News Service Video Home News Service Video Video: Shocking footage of a Palestinian man with a blood-stained bag of flour 26 July 2025 - 10:35 News ID: 1711414 Source: Abna24 related Video: Palestinian family using spoiled flour with mold and insects Hamas welcomes France’s decision to recognize State of Palestine Video: Last message of Palestinian girl who was martyred from hunger Demonstrators rally outside Israeli consulate in Chicago over Gaza siege Massive Yemeni marches rally in support of Gaza, condemn Israeli aggression Senior cleric: Shameful silence of Islamic States toward Gaza is a disgrace Qom Seminary's Islamic Propaganda office condemns Gaza siege Video: Every 40 minutes a martyr in Gaza; where are Arabs and Muslims? Rallies held across Saada to protest Gaza genocide, starvation siege
Your Comment