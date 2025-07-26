Qom Seminary's Islamic Propaganda office condemns Gaza siege

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Islamic Propaganda Office of the Qom Seminary has issued a strong statement denouncing the ongoing siege of Gaza by the Zionist regime and the "deadly silence" of the international community, calling the situation an organized genocide and a stain on the conscience of humanity.

In its official statement, the office described the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza as one of the darkest chapters of the modern era, sharply criticizing international institutions and so-called defenders of human rights for their failure to act.

Full Text of the Statement:

In the Name of God, the Seeker of Justice and the Just

At a time when humanity boasts of reaching the pinnacle of legal and moral development, we are tragically witnessing one of the darkest pages in contemporary history: the full-scale siege of Gaza by the Zionist regime — a siege targeting food, medicine, and civilian infrastructure — while international organizations and those claiming to defend human rights remain shamefully silent.

Today, Gaza is not a city — it is an open-air prison. Children are starving. Hospitals, stripped of electricity and medicine, have turned into graveyards. Entire neighborhoods are being obliterated by relentless bombardments. This is not a war; it is an organized genocide, carried out with the full backing of arrogant global powers and the silent complicity of institutions such as the United Nations and various international human rights organizations.

The global silence in the face of these atrocities is a moral scandal for history. How is it that the world reacts fiercely to the smallest sanctions against certain regimes based on weak pretexts, yet turns a blind eye when the very basics of life — water and bread — are denied to a besieged population?

Has the conscience of the world gone numb?

Is the blood of Palestinian children worth less than others?

Our Call to the Islamic Ummah and the Global Community of Conscience:

We, the Islamic Propaganda Office of the Qom Seminary, while strongly condemning these crimes against humanity, call on all Muslims and freedom-seeking individuals around the world to:

Increase public pressure on governments and international institutions to immediately lift the criminal siege on Gaza.

Use the media to reveal the truth about Gaza’s suffering and expose the hypocrisy of those who falsely claim to uphold human rights.

Urge Islamic governments to impose real consequences on the Zionist regime by cutting all political and economic ties and boycotting any form of cooperation.

Your Silence Is Complicity

Know that remaining silent in the face of this injustice is not neutrality — it is complicity with the oppressor.

Gaza today may be any one of us tomorrow.

Peace be upon those who follow guidance.

Islamic Propaganda Office of the Qom Seminary

