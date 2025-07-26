Uruguay urges Israel to facilitate humanitarian aid to Gaza amid deepening crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Eastern Republic of Uruguay has issued a formal statement voicing concern over the worsening humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. Titled “Urgent Appeal on the Deterioration of the Humanitarian Situation in Gaza and the West Bank”, the statement calls for immediate international action.

“The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has sharply escalated in recent weeks,” the ministry noted, citing a surge in human rights violations across both Gaza and the West Bank. It referenced the Israeli parliament’s recent decision to approve a plan to annex the West Bank as further evidence of deepening territorial conflict.

According to Mehr, Uruguay reiterated its urgent demand for Israel to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza via United Nations channels, in accordance with international humanitarian law. The appeal comes as starvation and medical shortages reach critical levels among the besieged civilian population.

Furthermore, the government firmly rejected any measures that would lead to demographic or territorial changes within the occupied Palestinian territories. The statement reaffirmed Uruguay’s long-standing support for a two-state solution, describing it as the only path aligned with the principles of self-determination and the inalienable right of peoples to live in peace.

