Iran, Egypt discuss Gaza crisis, call for united Islamic response to Israeli aggression

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty to discuss the Gaza crisis, stressing intensified efforts to stop Israeli crimes in the Strip.

In the phone conversation on Friday, the Iranian foreign Minister strongly condemned the crimes commited by the Zionist regime against the defenseless Palestinian people, especially the deliberate prevention of their access to water, food, and medicine, emphasized the need for immediate and coordinated action by Islamic countries and the use of other legal and international capacities to stop the process of genocide and confront the regime's continued aggression.

Araghchi also referred to the plan to annex the West Bank to the occupied territories and considered it part of the Zionist regime's roadmap to completely eliminate the Palestinian issue and continue the occupation, and called for a decisive and united response from Islamic countries to prevent a bigger disaster in the region.

He also briefed his Egyptian counterpart on the latest negotiations between Iran and three European countries held in Istanbul earlier on Friday.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, for his part, expressed deep concern about the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and condemned Israel's attacks on civilians.

Badr Abdelatty emphasized the need for immediate action by the international community to stop the violence and effectively support the oppressed Palestinian people.

The two sides also reviewed bilateral relations and recent developments in relations between the two countries, emphasizing the shared will of Tehran and Cairo to strengthen bilateral cooperation, especially on regional and international stages, and to continue consultations and diplomatic interactions at the bilateral and multilateral levels.

