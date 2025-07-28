120 countries condemned Israeli aggression to support Iran: Araghchi

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian foreign minister says as many as 120 countries condemned the recent Israeli aggression in a show of support for Iran, bearing testimony to the fact that Iran's stance was logical in the talks with the United States.

Speaking in a detailed interview with local Iranian media on Sunday, the top diplomat Abbas Araghchi pointed to the recent Zionist Israeli regime's aggression on Iran, noting that it was the Islamic Establishment that decided to negotiate, the responsiblity of which was handed over to the foreign ministry.

He defended he and his team's records in the five rounds of indirect talks with the United States envoy Steve Witkoff, noting that the country would have been attacked by the Zionist regime backed by the United States with or without agreeing to talk.

"I believe that we not only did not lose anything in the negotiations, but we also gained a lot, because the talks proved our legitimacy to the Iranian people and the international community. One could claim that if we had not negotiated, there would not have been a war; But I would like to say that the war certainly would have happened, and it could have happened earlier than that," Araghchi said.

The minister continued to ask why the people were so united and coherent during the war. He replied to his own question, saying "Because they (the people) saw that their Islamic Establishhment had done everything for them and did not spare any efforts to prevent the war and had entered the negotiations, while the other side was the one who was in favor of war. Our logic was quite strong. A testimony for that is that more than 120 countries supported us and condemned the attack."

While the Zionist regime waged a war of aggression against Iran on June 13 and struck Iran’s military, nuclear, and residential areas for 12 days, the US stepped in and conducted military attacks on three nuclear sites in Iran’s Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan on June 22.

The Iranian military forces conducted powerful counterattacks immediately after the aggression. The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force carried out 22 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as part of Operation True Promise III, which inflicted heavy losses on cities across the occupied territories.

Also, in response to the US attacks, Iranian armed forces launched a wave of missiles at al-Udeid air base in Qatar, the largest American military base in West Asia.

A ceasefire that came into force on June 24 has brought the fighting to a halt.

