Tehran, Islamabad call for humanitarian support, political resolution in Gaza crisis

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a telephone conversation on Friday, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and his Pakistani counterpart, Muhammad Ishaq Dar, discussed the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli regime.

According to IRNA, Araqchi condemned the Israeli actions and called for mobilizing all available regional and international capacities—particularly through the Organization of Islamic Cooperation—to provide urgent humanitarian assistance to the people of Gaza and to put an end to the Zionist regime’s attacks.

He also strongly criticized the recent decision by the Israeli parliament to extend its occupation policies across the West Bank, describing it as part of a broader, long-term strategy aimed at erasing Palestinian identity.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Dar, in turn, expressed deep concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza. He reiterated Pakistan's readiness to actively cooperate with Iran and other Islamic nations in delivering humanitarian aid and supporting political efforts to resolve the crisis.

