Iran, Iraq urge immediate action to end Israeli atrocities in Gaza

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein stressed the urgent need for action to stop Israeli crimes in Gaza.

As part of ongoing phone consultations by the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran with foreign ministers of Islamic countries regarding the critical situation in Gaza, Seyed Abbas Araghchi held a phone conversation with Fuad Hussein, Iraq’s Foreign Minister, on Friday night to discuss the urgent need for immediate action to halt the crimes of the Zionist regime.

In this phone call, the foreign ministers of Iran and Iraq strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s crimes in depriving the oppressed people of Gaza of access to basic necessities of life—especially food, water, and medicine—and emphasized the need for practical action by Islamic and Arab countries to end the food and medical blockade on the strip, provide aid to the defenseless people of Gaza, stop the genocide, and prosecute and punish the criminals.

Iran’s Foreign Minister stressed the urgent need for Islamic and Arab countries to act by holding an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and called on Islamic nations to use all national, regional, and international capacities to stop the genocide in occupied Palestine.

Iraq’s Foreign Minister also expressed sorrow and disgust over the crimes committed against the oppressed Palestinian people, and emphasized his country’s determination to use all capacities to help alleviate the pain and suffering of the innocent people of Gaza and to end the Zionist regime’s aggression.

....................

End/ 257