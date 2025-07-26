Araghchi hails Iran’s missile power for defeating Israeli aggressors

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran’s foreign minister commends the firepower wielded by the Islamic Republic’s missile forces for its compelling the Israeli regime to request a ceasefire after launching an unprovoked war on the country last month.

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on Friday, meeting with the family of Brigadier General Amir-Ali Hajizadeh, former commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC)’s Aerospace Force, who was martyred during the war.

“Iran’s missile defense power forced the Zionist enemy to request a ceasefire,” the top diplomat told Hajizadeh’s survivors.

“It has now been proven that the flag of esteem and strength of [our] dear Iran will never fall to the ground,” he added.

“The path towards ensuring Iran’s dignity, independence, and security will continue with unwavering resolve.”

Iran’s Armed Forces, including the Aerospace Force, launched at least 22 phases of determined counteroffensives in the face of the war, targeting many critical Israeli nuclear, military, and industrial sites.

The retaliation that deployed hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones forced the Israeli regime to request a ceasefire only after 12 days into the war, despite receiving unprecedented American military and intelligence support throughout the course of the aggression.

Also on Friday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said the country’s military and scientific advancements would move forward with greater speed and determination.

The Leader made the remarks in a message marking the 40th day since the martyrdom of Hajizadeh and other senior Iranian commanders during the aggression.

Ayatollah Khamenei condemned the “wicked and criminal Zionist ruling group” for the atrocities, calling the attacks “a blow delivered by the vile and spiteful enemy of the Iranian nation.”

“But the foolish and shortsighted enemy did not achieve its goal,” the Leader stated, pointing to the triumph scored by the Iranian defense forces.

....................

End/ 257