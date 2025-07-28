Senior IRGC General: Iran’s security remains strong despite regional pressures

AhlulBayt News Agency: Brigadier General Majid Khademi, chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ (IRGC) intelligence organization, has declared that Iran is currently enjoying a strong and stable security environment, citing national resilience and military preparedness.

According to Mehr, speaking to reporters on Sunday during a ceremony in Tehran honoring the memory of Gholamhossein Gheybparvar, the martyred deputy commander of the IRGC’s Imam Ali base, General Khademi emphasized the country’s unity in the face of external aggression.

“Our current security status is excellent,” he stated. “The Iranian people are vigilant and intelligent, and the armed forces are fully prepared to confront any threat.”

Referencing the recent 12-day conflict initiated by the Zionist regime and its Western allies, Khademi asserted that their plan to fracture Iran’s internal cohesion had failed. “They underestimated our unity,” he said. “But the resolve of the people and the strength of our Islamic defenders have forced the enemy to retreat.”

He noted that it was the adversary who ultimately requested a ceasefire, confirming the effectiveness of Iran’s strategic defense posture.

Turning to recent European threats to activate the snapback mechanism embedded in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), General Khademi warned that Iran has viable countermeasures ready. “If the Europeans pursue such actions,” he said, “we have tools at our disposal, and they will be the ones to bear the cost.”

