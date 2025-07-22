Iran’s air defense system forced Zionist enemy to retreat: Top General

AhlulBayt News Agency: Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Air Defense Base Brigadier General Alireza Sabahi Fard has said that Iran’s air defense system made the Zionist enemy retreat during the latest US-Israeli aggression.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Brigadier General Majid Mousavi, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) Aerospace Force on Monday.

In addition to preventing the Zionist regime from achieving its sinister goals, the equipped Iranian defense system forced the Zionist enemy to retreat, the general said.

Relying upon the specialized manpower and domestic technical knowhow, he pointed out that the blood of military servicemen and civilians shed during 12-day aggression will certainly not go in vain and will topple the entity of the Zionist regime.

Brigadier General Sabahi Fard stated that situation in the occupied territories, especially in Tel Aviv and Haifa, was deteriorating every moment after Iran's retaliatory response to the Israeli regime's criminal act of aggression.

He vowed that the country air defense forces are fully prepared to defend the nation's air space with strength in case of any new aggression.

In this meeting, Brigadier General Majid Mousavi Corps' Air Force, in addition to honoring the esteemed martyrs of the 12-day imposed war, considered the unity, amity, and solidarity of noble people of the country in neutralizing the enemy's conspiracy a source of national honor and pride.

The Israeli regime began an aggression on Iran on June 13 which lasted for the next 12 days. The Iranian armed forces with their crushing response to the Zionist entity's aggression forced the regime and its main backer the United States to ask for a ceasefire. Iran has said its military will keep its finger on the trigger in case the regime resumes aggression in violation of the ceasefire.

...................

End/ 257